Knoxville Police warn citizens to be aware of potential extortion scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is warning the public to aware of a recent scam attempt that claims to be from a lieutenant investigating a crime and seeks to extort money from the victim.

“A resident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, recently received a message with a number to contact a specific KPD Lieutenant. Upon calling that number, the person who answered the phone identified himself as that KPD Lieutenant and as a member of the Special Crimes Unit.

The scammer went on to tell the victim that the Special Crimes Unit had received a complaint that the victim had solicited a minor on the Bumble dating app. The scammer posing as a KPD officer further advised the victim to speak with the family of the said minor before matters escalated.

Shortly after, the victim received a call from an individual claiming to be the father of the minor female. The scammer demanded that the victim pay money or face prosecution.”

KPD