Knoxville Police warn citizens to be aware of potential extortion scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is warning the public to aware of a recent scam attempt that claims to be from a lieutenant investigating a crime and seeks to extort money from the victim.
“A resident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, recently received a message with a number to contact a specific KPD Lieutenant. Upon calling that number, the person who answered the phone identified himself as that KPD Lieutenant and as a member of the Special Crimes Unit.
The scammer went on to tell the victim that the Special Crimes Unit had received a complaint that the victim had solicited a minor on the Bumble dating app. The scammer posing as a KPD officer further advised the victim to speak with the family of the said minor before matters escalated.
Shortly after, the victim received a call from an individual claiming to be the father of the minor female. The scammer demanded that the victim pay money or face prosecution.”KPD
The Police Department wants the public to be aware of potential scammers and remind them:
- The Knoxville Police Department nor any law enforcement agency would handle a criminal complaint in this manner.
- Scammers use many tactics to appear credible, like providing names of actual law enforcement officers or badge numbers. They also use spoofed numbers.
- These scams typically work by posing an imminent threat and then forcing victims to take quick action to make that threat go away.
- Never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers. Authenticate the call by hanging up and calling the alleged source of the call.
- Report scam calls to your local police department, local FBI field office and the Federal Trade Commission. Those calls can be reported to the KPD at 865-215-7212.
