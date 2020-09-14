Knoxville Police welcomes new recruit class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department welcomed in a new class of recruits Monday morning.

Class 2020-B starting their journey at the Phil Keith Training Facility. Twenty-four recruits and two cadets training to join the force.

They’ll now go through 22 weeks and 880 hours of rigorous training; which is twice the amount required for the Peace Office Standard Training certification in Tennessee.

They’ll be trained in extensively in everything from firearms and criminal justice to ethics and de-escalation.

LATEST STORIES