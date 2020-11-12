Knoxville radio station confirms popular DJ ‘Billy Kidd’ has passed away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular radio DJ has passed away, according to the staff at 103.5 WIMZ.

The station posted on Facebook that William Winningham, known as “Billy Kidd,” has died.

No other details have been announced about his passing.

The station posted on Facebook saying in part:

“It is with the very heaviest of hearts that we here at 103.5 WIMZ bring you the terrible news of the passing of our friend and colleague, William Winningham, also lovingly known as Billy Kidd. We know you have many questions, as do we. Just remember how much Billy loved this community and the people who made it so great! We will be posting and airing tributes to Billy in the days to follow. We appreciate the many friends and listeners who have expressed their concern and love for Billy. Thank you all from the depths of our hearts. We love you Billy!“

We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.