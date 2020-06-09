Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tennessee’s cases up by 631 to 27,575
1  of  3
Live Now
278th personnel return to Smyra Knoxville Renaissance and the City of Knoxville on “State of Emergency: Knoxville Black Community Meeting.” Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital under construction

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Knoxville rehabilitation hospital under construction)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new rehab hospital is now under construction in Knoxville.

Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center is partnering up to build and operate the new facility.

This in the new Tennova Health Park in the Powell community of North Knoxville.

The Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will have 57 beds, all in private rooms.

The focus is to care for patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex conditions.

The facility will feature therapy gyms, with the latest technology including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full body exo-skeleton.

It’s expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter