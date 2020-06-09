(Knoxville rehabilitation hospital under construction)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new rehab hospital is now under construction in Knoxville.

Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center is partnering up to build and operate the new facility.

This in the new Tennova Health Park in the Powell community of North Knoxville.

The Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will have 57 beds, all in private rooms.

The focus is to care for patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex conditions.

The facility will feature therapy gyms, with the latest technology including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full body exo-skeleton.

It’s expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

