Knoxville residents on taking COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Team has given local leaders a new potential timeline for getting a coronavirus vaccine in Tennessee, indicating we could see one from two different pharmaceutical giants before Christmas.

First responders, health care workers, and nursing homes will be the first ones to receive doses of the vaccine.

Saturday night, we asked some Knoxville residents if they would get the vaccine when it’s made available to them.

Pfzier’s vaccine could come to Tennessee on December 18, and Moderna’s on December 22.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter