Knoxville residents on taking COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Team has given local leaders a new potential timeline for getting a coronavirus vaccine in Tennessee, indicating we could see one from two different pharmaceutical giants before Christmas.
First responders, health care workers, and nursing homes will be the first ones to receive doses of the vaccine.
Saturday night, we asked some Knoxville residents if they would get the vaccine when it’s made available to them.
Pfzier’s vaccine could come to Tennessee on December 18, and Moderna’s on December 22.
