Knoxville shooting victim’s family increases reward year after her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The family of Aseal Iysheh is increasing the reward for information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.

The family first offered a reward in August 2020, two months after her death, then increased the reward later that month, and then again increased the amount in January of this year. The reward has now been increased to a total of $50,000 with assistance from private entities.

On June 11, 2020, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the BJ’s Food Mart located on East Magnolia Avenue, where Iysheh, 24, was found dead from multiple gunshots in the parking lot.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect as a Black male wearing a hoody. Investigators are calling on anyone who was there to come forward, as they believe there were multiple people present during the incident.

At this time no suspects have been arrested or charged in connection to her death. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.