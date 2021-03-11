Knoxville student, 13, shares emotional poem about recent community violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old Knoxville student has found a creative way to voice her feelings about the recent shootings deaths of four teenagers.

Sherry Bailey says her granddaughter, Jordan Mayes, attends Gresham Middle School, where students “share their feeling each and every day about what is going on in our communities.”

Bailey says Jordan has a unique perspective because she is an African-American student adopted by a white family. Jordan’s poem is shared below, as it was submitted and with her permission.

Even though Jordan did not know the victims, or attend their school, the deaths have impacted her and her peers all the same.

“I mean it’s just like everyday I go to school and I see my friends in a bad mood, crying because of everything that’s been happening. We’re just losing people who, they’re young lives that had a whole life ahead of them and it’s just wrong,” Mayes said.

“I just hope one day we can all find peace and comfort with each other no matter where you come from or what your race may be, we are all god’s children and deserve to be treated equally,” Bailey said in an email.

 Killing Our Kind 

 The mask we all wear
 Invisible but its there
 The stories we all have
 But some we don’t want to share
 Emotions that are hidden
 The stories are forbidden
 The hurt deep inside is too easy for us to hide
 Some might call it shy
 But I just want to run away and cry
 Cry out for all the hurt
 Cry out for all the pain
 We are all people, but we are not looked at all the same
 My kind is labeled as “ghetto”
 My kind is labeled as “thugs”
 But deep down inside we all just need a hug
 To know that we are needed
 Because we are all the SAME
 No human being deserves to go through all this pain
 Under our mask is something you don’t see
 People say we’re all treated equally, but I disagree
 They are killing my kind
 I pray the next one isn’t me! 

 Jordan 02/21/21

