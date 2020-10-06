Knoxville Symphony Orchestra musicians protest in downtown – trying to get back to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Musicians with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra are trying to get back to work.

Members of the orchestra protested in Downtown Knoxville on Tuesday, calling on leaders to find ways to get them back to work.

They say an offer from the symphony earlier this year that would have paid them 75% of their normal salaries wasn’t the right solution.

Not every member of the orchestra agreed with the decision to turn down the deal.

Last month the orchestra released a statement saying, “The KSO remains committed to continued talks with our musicians.”

(Photo: WATE)

