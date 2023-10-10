KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville private security company is taking extra measures at local Jewish schools and synagogues amid the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Scott Johnson is the founder of Blue Lion Tactical Solutions, a private security consulting firm. Blue Lion has contracts with several synagogues and the Jewish Day School in Knoxville.

“No one is immune. No community is immune from that kind of threat. So in the private security industry, I take that very seriously,” Johnson said. “We have ramped up our footprint and our tactics and techniques for private security in these schools, in these communities.”

Johnson is also a former FBI special agent, who worked in the terrorism task force for six years. He said overseas threats can affect Americans in unexpected ways.

“You can be radicalized in any way really now these days with social media so just because something is going on overseas in another part of the world, doesn’t mean it can’t reach out and touch somebody in our local community as well,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the FBI expanded their focus on international incidents following 9/11.

“Pre 9/11 the FBI focused a lot on domestic situations and domestic problems, post 9/11 we saw the FBI go global basically to combat international terrorism as well,” Johnson said.

He said everyone can do their part to be situationally aware when it comes to local threats.

“You don’t have to live or work or reside in these communities to be a good witness and a good citizen, to keep vigil on our community,” he said.

Before joining the terrorism task force, Johnson worked in the FBI’s hostage rescue team. He also did three tours in Afghanistan with the FBI.