KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville‘s New Year’s Eve celebration, “NYE at the Sunsphere, presented by Lowe’s” is set to happen Friday night in order to ring in 2022.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon tweeted a video Thursday morning with information on the event, which is happening at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The ball drops from the Sunsphere at midnight.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, fireworks, a laser light show as well. No alcohol sales will take place on the park. The city says attendees are encouraged to incorporate the holiday lights, décor and festivities of downtown into their evening plans.

Free parking after 6 p.m. is available in all city-owned garages, including Locust Street and Market Square, as well as the 11th Street Garage. For a map of available garages and lots, visit DowntownKnoxville.org/Parking.

The event is free for all ages.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event, along with the Tennessean, Star 102.1, Awesome 93.1 and Knox Vegas DJs.