Knoxville Track Club hosts virtual summer distance challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Track Club is making sure people are staying active during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has launched a virtual summer distance challenge to encourage people to get out on the greenways and trails.

From June 20 through September 22 you’re asked to log your miles: Walking, running and hiking.

The track club tour is 225 miles through Knoxville and Knox County; everyone that finishes receives a shirt, headband and medal.

You can visit the Covenant Health Knoxville’s sign up website in order to register or get any additional information.

