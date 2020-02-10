Knoxville trying to recover from recent flooding while bracing for more rain this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With more rain projected in our forecast, many are anxiously bracing for possibly more flooding, while still trying to clean up last week’s mess.

Angela Holmberg’s basement flooded last week, and she is still working to clean up the mess. Now she says she’s anxious because it may flood again just a few days later.

Water damage restoration companies are also preparing for an influx of calls when the rain hits. Tom Riordan, owner of Restoration 1 of Knoxville says he has crews on standby and equipment ready to go.

For those who expect flooding in their homes, he offers tips for minimizing the damage.

“Have everything off the ground that is perishable. Anything perishable is something that will absorb the moisture, boxes, they should be removed out of there, if they have furniture, wood furniture, metal furniture even,” Riordan said.

Rescue services are also ready to go. Rural Metro fire department has water rescue gear on their trucks at all times.