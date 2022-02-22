KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee tween has been announced as the winner of the 10th season of “Kids Baking Championship” on Food Network.

Nadya Alborz, 11, of Knoxville was 10 years old when she and fellow tween baker Sarah Patel, also of Knoxville, competed in and filmed the show. Monday night, as the season finale aired, Alborz was named the winner of season 10.

Alborz and Patel had been baking the competition through the season in front of judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli.

When WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Alborz last month about her participation in the show, she had this to say: “There might be something amazing in store for you and you don’t want to give up on that. I think it’s really important to follow your dreams and, yeah, don’t give up.”

Alborz said she runs her own baking business called Sprinkle It. As the winner of season 10 of “Kids Baking Championship,” she also received $25,000.