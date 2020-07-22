Knoxville twins celebrate 96th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morning Pointe Knoxville says that two of its residents turned 96 years old — and they’re twins!
Brothers AD and JD McGhee were able to celebrate their birthday due to AD’s daughter Elaine Archer arranging a parade with friends, family and church members.
The convoy made its way through the parking lot as the McGhee twins watched behind Morning Pointe Knoxville’s protected viewing/visiting station.
WATE 6 On Your Side wishes AD and JD the happiest of birthdays!
