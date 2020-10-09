Knoxville Utilities Board ready for Hurricane Delta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Hurricane Delta makes landfall along the Louisiana coast, the Knoxville Utilities Board is preparing for the remnants and residual effects of the storm to make its way to East Tennessee.
In a video posted Friday morning to Twitter, KUB says they monitor all potential storms and make sure crews are on standby in case of an emergency.
Public services, like hospitals, schools and communication systems are priority for repairs. Residential areas follow soon after. The utility company says they’re ready for whatever comes this way.
LATEST STORIES
- Oreo debuts rainbow cookies in support of LGBTQ+ community
- Six arrested after Confederate monument in Collierville Town Square vandalized
- Alabama twin brothers, both teachers facing charges of inappropriate behavior with students
- Two arrested in connection with missing Los Angeles firefighter
- Mom shocked ‘sociopath’ boyfriend was torturing 2-year-old in werewolf mask