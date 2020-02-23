Knoxville wedding venue thriving one year after major flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you walk into the Pavillion at Hunter Valley Farm today, you’ll see a beautiful wedding venue, with amazing views of the water.

This time last year, the water was inside the building.

Heavy rains last February caused the entire farm to flood, costing thousands of dollars in damage and postponed weddings.

Now, after one year, a few renovations and much help from the community, owner Nancy Barger tells us the Pavillion is back and better than ever.

“It was probably a good 8-month renovation that we got done in six weeks. People were coming in here from midnight to 6 a.m. working shifts all over just trying to get us back open. And the community support has been crazy, and then we ended up having one of the busiest seasons of our entire 12-year career here,” Nancy said.

But, while riding her success, Nancy is hoping that she isn’t one bad rainfall from this happening all over again. She tells us she’s working closely with the county for solutions.