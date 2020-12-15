Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donates to KCSO’s K-9 program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office just received a token of support from a Knoxville business.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture donated $10,000 to help strengthen the K-9 officer program.
The money will help re-sod the KCSO K-9 training facility and Sheriff Tom Spangler says it will help them purchase another K-9 officer.
This is the second donation Knoxville Wholesale Furniture has made to the sheriff’s office in 2020. Back in September, they gave $25,000 to KCSO to help with the Officer Down Program.
