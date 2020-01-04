Knoxville woman allegedly involved in multiple hit and run crashes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is facing several charges after she was involved in three different hit and run crashes over the course of one night, according to KPD.

Latoya McNabb’s hit and run spree began around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

She crashed her SUV into two parked vehicles on the 2300 block of Linden Avenue, then drove off.

A few hours later an AAA wrecker reported to police that McNabb asked them to tow her vehicle to her backyard to hide it.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Jefferson Avenue where they found a third vehicle had been damaged.

McNabb allegedly side-swiping a Recreational Vehicle and wrecking into a white van.

She is facing several charges.