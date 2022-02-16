Warning: The following story contains offensive language. Viewer discretion advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dispute over a pig and some goats near private property at a South Knoxville residence Monday has garnered aggravated assault charges against a 63-year-old woman suspected of firing a shotgun and threatening the goats’ owners.

An arrest report states the suspect, Amber Dawn Gard, 63, of Knoxville is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon after an altercation occurred near her and the victim’s residences on Sims Road on Feb. 14. Officers responded to the residence around 6:47 p.m. on a call for shots fired.

A woman and her grandson had been trying to wrangle their goats that had escaped and got close to Gard’s property when a pig that did not belong to them started to disrupt their goat-herding attempts. The victim told responding officers that while they were trying to get the pig away from their goats, the suspect identified as Gard walked down her driveway with a shotgun.

Gard allegedly pointed the shotgun, a Remington Wingmaster 870, directly at the victims and yelled at them, calling the grandmother a “stupid b****,” causing both the woman and her grandson to fear for their safety. Gard then pointed the shotgun at the pig, which was standing 30 feet away, and pulled the trigger.

The woman and her grandson ran behind their vehicle and the suspect went back inside her residence. Responding officers and dispatch ran a records check on Gard and found this was not her first incident with a shotgun; as there were two separate calls in 2021 from the victims reporting Gard had allegedly pointed a weapon at them. Gard has a previous felony reckless endangerment conviction from 2011, the report states

The officers checked the area when responding on Monday, finding an empty shell casing in Gard’s driveway from where the victim said she shot. When officers spoke with Gard, she told them she had been walking down her driveway to check the mail when she saw a pig and shot at it.

Forensics processed the scene and the shotgun used by Gard was confiscated. The report also states the shotgun had been confiscated before on two separate occasions for similar incidents. Officers also noted in the report that the side of Gard’s home facing the victim’s home has signage reading, “Look up the 1st and 2nd Amendment you Yankee b****.”

Gard was taken to the Knox County detention facility and her dog was taken by Animal Control. The report does not state the pig’s condition.

Gard is expected to appear in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m.