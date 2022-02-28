KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Imagine knowing your family is on the edge of a war zone while you’re thousands of miles away. That’s the reality for one Knoxville woman born in Ukraine.

Roksolana Durska’s hometown, Lviv, is on the country’s western end. Durska moved to East Tennessee nearly 12 years ago, but many of her family members are still in Ukraine.

To show support for her native country, Durska went to a rally in Johnson City over the weekend.

“You feel so much emotion here. It’s a sad situation but it’s so heartwarming when it’s so many people gathered together,” she said.

Durska says her family members are safe right now.

“We don’t even ask what they think; how is it. ‘How are you? Is everything ok?’ Yes. Okay. Then we’re safe and calm,” she said.

Still, she’s barely slept since fighting escalated and is feeling helpless as she hears heartbreaking and frightening stories from overseas.

“Wednesday night, about 10 p.m., my friend from Kyiv he just texted me, he said it started. I was like what started? I have that in mind but I don’t want to pronounce that. I said what started, I don’t understand? He’s like they are bombing us already,” said Durska.

Her main message now is a call for peace.

“We just want peace. We don’t want blood. Nobody wanted blood,” she said.

Durska also said people used to ask where Ukraine was. She thinks that will change – that now the whole world will know where Ukraine is and who Ukrainians are.