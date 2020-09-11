Knoxville woman in court Friday after charged for stealing hunting dog in Blount County in 2018

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman accused and charged in 2018 for stealing a bear-hunting dog during a lawful bear hunt was in Blount County Court Friday to face three charges.
Sandra Inman plead guilty to theft of $2,500 or over (a class D felony) and was found guilty of removal of a transmitting collar.
Inman was found not guilty of violation of hunters-protection act.
Her sentencing is set for Nov. 9, and we will continue to update you when that happens.
