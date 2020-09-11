Knoxville woman in court Friday after charged for stealing hunting dog in Blount County in 2018

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sandra-Inman_1542897940141.jpg

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman accused and charged in 2018 for stealing a bear-hunting dog during a lawful bear hunt was in Blount County Court Friday to face three charges.

Sandra Inman plead guilty to theft of $2,500 or over (a class D felony) and was found guilty of removal of a transmitting collar.

Inman was found not guilty of violation of hunters-protection act.

Her sentencing is set for Nov. 9, and we will continue to update you when that happens.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter