Knoxville woman killed in early morning shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Knoxville Police officers responded to McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a female victim unresponsive on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Aisha Cates, 43 of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Witnesses said that an occupant of an unknown vehicle fired a shot then fled the area at a high rate of speed according to a release from KPD. Police have not identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

KPD is uring anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.