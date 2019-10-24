Knoxville’s Broadway Viaduct to close Nov. 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting November 4, drivers will have to find a new route around Knoxville’s Broadway Viaduct.

Since 1927, the bridge has connected north and south Knoxville with over 10,000 cars crossing every day. Despite its historic value, the city says the bridge is too far below standards to try and save.

During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed.

The existing bridge is a 746-foot long concrete structure, spanning five railroad tracks and providing four vehicle travel lanes. The bridge shows signs of deterioration, and both vertical and horizontal clearances are at or below current standards.

The planned design consists of replacing the outdated bridge with a new, 62-foot wide structure consisting of two 11-foot travel lanes with a dedicated center turn lane, bike lanes, and sidewalks. The new bridge will be constructed with a clearance of 23 feet.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in August of 2022.

Nearby construction on the Jackson Avenue ramps connecting to Gay Street is underway, closing through traffic on a section of Jackson Avenue between Broadway and Central Street through late 2020.