KPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Riverside Drive Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Riverside Drive, that left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday morning.

KPD reports that officers arrived to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive around 2:19 a.m.

Officers found three victims at the scene (two males, one female) that had been shot.

All three were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

One of the male victims died at the hospital, while the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a domestic altercation. No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crime Unit.