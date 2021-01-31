KPD: 1 person dead, 1 suspect arrested following deadly shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Sunday night a suspect is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting from earlier in the day.

The following information was provided by KPD via a news release:

“At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Vista Apartments located off Lula Powell Drive in reference to a shooting with victim. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female victim inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. Based on the preliminary investigation at the scene and witness information, a male suspect, who was known to the victim, shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey pickup truck. Following police response, efforts were immediately launched to locate the suspect. At around 9:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. Additional updates are forthcoming.”

WATE 6 On Your Side will continue to bring you updates as they become available.