KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday morning that it is investigating after two of its uniformed officers were shot at Thursday night near the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and McSpadden Street.

Neither of the officers was injured in the shooting, which occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday while they were inside a police vehicle. They were fired upon by a person in a maroon vehicle.

The suspect is described as “a heavy-set Black male with dreads,” according to a news release from KPD. No other details on their description were given.

“It is incredibly fortunate and only by the grace of God that one of our officers was not injured or killed last night,” Paul Noel, Chief of Police, said. “This act of extreme, unprompted violence and complete disregard for human life won’t be tolerated. We will deploy all of our resources to find those responsible for this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information concerning the person or persons involved is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.