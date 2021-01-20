KPD: 2 people, dog injured in South Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people and a dog are recovering after being shot at a home in South Knoxville on Tuesday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Avenue B just before midnight. A male and female, each with gunshot wounds, were taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

“A small dog was also located inside of the residence that had a gunshot to the neck,” a news release states. “Animal Control officers responded to the scene to transport the animal for veterinarian care.”

Numerous shell casings, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin were found at the scene, according to a press release from Knoxville Police Department.

Officers also detained occupants at the home for questioning.

One resident, Terry Taylor, 40, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Police said Taylor was arrested on charges related to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and theft.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information to the investigation is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.