KPD: 2 people shot after fight breaks out on E. Morelia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting Sunday evening on E. Morelia Avenue.

According to a news release, KPD responded to a call about a shooting with “multiple victims.”

Preliminary information shows there was a fight in the street between two parties who were “previously unknown to one another,” according to KPD.

KPD said at one point during the fight, a man showed a handgun and shots were fired.

The suspect and a male victim were hit at least one time, and the suspect left the scene before collapsing in a nearby alleyway.

KPD said both were taken to UT Medical Center with “serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

WATE 6 On Your Side will bring you updates as they become available.