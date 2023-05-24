KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured multiple people in the Lonsdale area overnight Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sherman Street and Delaware Avenue just after 12:05 a.m. A car reportedly involved in the shooting crashed into another car near the intersection of Sherman Street and Pascal Drive.

The female driver suffered a gunshot wound. Officers located two others with gunshot wounds, a male and a female who fled from the car. A KPD spokesperson said the gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening.

One passenger from that car sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also transported. These injuries were also not considered life-threatening, KPD said.

