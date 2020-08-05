KPD actively searching for missing 8-year-old near Madison Rd. & Pleasant Ridge Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police say they’re actively searching for a missing 8-year-old in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road.
KPD says Jacob Swain is a white male with light brown hair, last seen wearing gray thermal pants and a green t-shirt with a dinosaur on the front and possibly sandals.
If seen call 911.
WATE does have a crew on the way to the area where officers are actively searching.
This is a developing story.
