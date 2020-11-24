KPD: ‘Alarming trend’ of guns being stolen from vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department says they are seeing an alarming trend in the city: guns being stolen from people’s cars.

From the beginning of 2020 to November 15, KPD has received more than 100 reports of this crime happening.

Police say in nearly 85 percent of car burglary cases involving a stolen gun, the car was left unlocked or there was no sign of forced entry.

KPD said this type of crime puts everyone at risk. They’re urging everyone to always lock vehicles, to keep valuables out of sight, and guns should either be removed from vehicles or kept in a locked compartment.