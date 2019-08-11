KPD: Apparent gun fight occurring at a Knoxville night club Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Just before 2:30 a.m. KPD receiving several calls of shots near Magnolia and Cherry St.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found multiple people running from a night club parking lot at 2636 East Magnolia.

KPD officers discovering nearly 40 shell casings in front of the club where an apparent gun fight occurred.

A victim later arrived at U.T. Hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

KPD saying that approximately 100 people were in the club’s parking lot, but no one would provide any information about the situation.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.

