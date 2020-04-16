KPD arrests suspect during in-progress burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said Thursday officers had arrested a man after responding to an in-progress burglary on Haun Street.
According to KPD, Trejhel Atkinson, 20, has been charged with aggravated burglary and simple possession.
Officers responded to an in-progress burglary Thursday on Haun Street near Orchard Avenue and set up a perimeter around the residence and went in with a K-9 unit.
Atkinson was taken into custody without incident.
