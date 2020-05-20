KPD asks for help locating suspect wanted for multiple charges

1  of  3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Charles Brandon Smith.

(KPD: Charles Brandon Smith)

Smith has warrants out for theft, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.

He was last seen driving a blue Nissan Pathfinder with a stolen Tennessee tag and damaged rear passenger side window.

Any information regarding his whereabouts? Call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

