KPD: Bystanders say several suspects fired nearly 30 rounds from a car on Cumberland Ave., no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Saturday morning after a vehicle driving in the Cumberland Avenue area fired shots out of the window, near 19th Street.

Bystanders told police that a group of male subjects fired around 20 to 30 rounds near the Cumberland Avenue and 19th Street intersection and then fled north on 19th around 2:40 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, however, one unoccupied vehicle was damaged along with an apartment interior at Tennessee Student Living Center.

KPD asks for anyone with information to call 865-215-7212.

