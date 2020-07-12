KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Saturday morning after a vehicle driving in the Cumberland Avenue area fired shots out of the window, near 19th Street.
Bystanders told police that a group of male subjects fired around 20 to 30 rounds near the Cumberland Avenue and 19th Street intersection and then fled north on 19th around 2:40 a.m.
There were no injuries reported, however, one unoccupied vehicle was damaged along with an apartment interior at Tennessee Student Living Center.
KPD asks for anyone with information to call 865-215-7212.
We will update you as we learn more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee Coronavirus: No slowdown in growth of virus in state with 954 new cases
- KPD: Bystanders say several suspects fired nearly 30 rounds from a car on Cumberland Ave., no injuries reported
- Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire
- Can Tennessee schools open this fall? Two state leaders on how it will happen
- Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old woman from Franklin County