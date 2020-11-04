KPD Chief ‘made aware’ of photo involving two officers over Halloween with an individual in ‘black-face’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An internal investigation into two Knoxville Police officers has been opened after a photo depicting a person in blackface shared on social media stirred controversy on Halloween.

That information coming from Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office Tuesday night.

“I have been made aware of the photo involving two KPD officers that was posted on social media over Halloween weekend showing an individual in black-face. Once that investigation is complete, a determination will be made regarding an appropriate course of action.” Chief Eve Thomas

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie have each released statements condemning blackface.

