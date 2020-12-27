KPD: Crews working the scene of a ‘deceased person call’ in the Turkey Creek area

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed officers are working the scene of a “deceased person call” in the woods on Parkside Drive.

The call reportedly came in on Sunday. That location is also near the Walmart in Turkey Creek.

Officers are currently on the scene of a deceased person call in the woods on Parkside Drive near the Walmart in Turkey Creek. The Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and at this time it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. pic.twitter.com/7KEZemLMre — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 27, 2020

KPD confirmed the Knox County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and the death does appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

A spokesperson for the department said they will continue to provide updates as they become available.