KPD: ‘Drivers involved in minor property crashes are advised to exchange information & contact insurance company’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department says it will activate level one of its Severe Weather Plan at 3 p.m. due to current road conditions and projected weather.
KPD says drivers that are involved in minor property crashes are advised to exchange information and contact the insurance company.
“Please avoid the roads if possible.”KPD
