KPD: ‘Drivers involved in minor property crashes are advised to exchange information & contact insurance company’

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KPDpatch_72783

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department says it will activate level one of its Severe Weather Plan at 3 p.m. due to current road conditions and projected weather.

KPD says drivers that are involved in minor property crashes are advised to exchange information and contact the insurance company.

“Please avoid the roads if possible.”

KPD

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter