KPD: Drug deal turns to shooting at Knoxville apartments on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigating a shooting at the Retreat West Hills Apartments on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of Lake Brook Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect was shooting at a vehicle that fled the scene while it was being shot at.

While additional officers were en route to the scene of the shooting, a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled the scene was found abandoned on Middlebrook Pike near West Hills Road.

Officers then detained three individuals (who were believed to be involved) walking on Middlebrook Pike toward Francis Road.

Two of the three suspects, 26-year-old Charles Keeling and 55-year-old Kenneth Edmonds had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody.

After speaking with investigators, the three suspects were believed to have been going to the address on Lake Brook Blvd. to participate in a drug deal that turned violent.

Back at the scene, officers went to apartments at the 1200 block of Vista Ridge Way where a bullet had struck a 49-year-old male who was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

The bullet appeared to have traveled through the patio railing and struck the victim in his leg; but due to the loss of velocity, the bullet only bruised the victim, who did not require medical attention.

This is an active investigation, we will update you as we learn more.