KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said the number of narcotics seizures has “skyrocketed” this year.

The agency said in 2018, officers brought in more than 3,800 separate pieces of narcotics evidence – an average of 10.5 pieces per day.

This year, officers are bringing in an average of almost 14 pieces per day.

KPD also saying it’s committing every resource available to addressing the problem of drugs in our area.