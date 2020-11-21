KPD: Four citations issued for businesses violating 11 PM curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that officers issued four citations on Friday night related to Knox County’s 11 p.m. alcohol curfew.

A spokesperson for the department said the citations were for violation of the new city ordinance pertaining to the curfew put in place by the county Board of Health.

On Tuesday, Knoxville City Council approved an ordinance that if businesses don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines, they could lose their beer permits.

KPD issued a response to the citations, saying “The Inspections Unit has worked to deliver an informational flier to bars and restaurants that outlines the ordinances and possible consequences of violations. They will continue to monitors bars and restaurants, and take the appropriate enforcement action if violations continue.”

The department says the four citations are the first to be issued since Tuesday’s ordinance was passed.