KPD: Fourth suspect arrested in Rocky Top Apartments double-murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fourth suspect in the 2019 Rocky Top Apartments double-murder case has been arrested.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Eric Fairchild on Wednesday in Morristown.

Fairchild is the fourth suspect arrested in connection to the double murder that occurred on December 29, 2019, at the Rocky Top Apartments located at 4009 Bedrock Way.

Fairchild is charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. He will be booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES