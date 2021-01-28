KPD: Fugitive wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Billiards and Brews arrested in Los Angeles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that a fugitive wanted in connection to the fatal shooting last month in West Knoxville was apprehended in Los Angeles Thursday.

According to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland, at around 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 28, Landon Hank Black was apprehended in Los Angeles County, Calif., by the U.S. Marshals Service and Pacific Northwest Regional Fugitive Task Force officers with special assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Black, 25, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge out of Knox County for the Dec. 27 shooting at Billiards and Brews that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Brandon Lee.

Erland said Black will be extradited back to Knox County, Tenn.

“The KPD is grateful for the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service and the LAPD to bring this suspect into custody,” Erland said.

This is a developing story.