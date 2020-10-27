KPD: Gunfire exchanged at gas station near Bearden High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is investigating a reported shooting at a gas station located down the road from Bearden High School on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded a report of a shooting a the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Gleason Drive and Gallaher View Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.
KPD says based on an officer investigating at the scene, two suspect vehicles pulled into the gas station and exchanged gunfire following a dispute. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. There are no gunshot victims at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
