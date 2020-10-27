KPD: Gunfire exchanged at gas station near Bearden High School

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is investigating a reported shooting at a gas station located down the road from Bearden High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded a report of a shooting a the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Gleason Drive and Gallaher View Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

KPD says based on an officer investigating at the scene, two suspect vehicles pulled into the gas station and exchanged gunfire following a dispute. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. There are no gunshot victims at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

A Paw-sitive Note