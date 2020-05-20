KPD: Human remains located in wooded area in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department reports human remains were found just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the woods near the 200 block of Overbrook Drive.
KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene to investigate.
The identity of the deceased, and the cause of death has not been determined, and this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.
