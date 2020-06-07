KPD investigates shooting and crash overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department responded to East Knoxville around 2:30 a.m. to the scene of a shooting along the 2400 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a traffic accident that is believed to be directly connected to the shooting.

Dispatch confirming there is at least one victim in the incident, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as you learn more.

LATEST STORIES: