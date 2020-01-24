KPD investigates shooting behind Knoxville night club Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigating after a shooting on January 19 behind a Knoxville night club.

KPD reports that officers responded to a “shots fired,” behind Studio X on Cumberland Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes in them, one of the vehicles (white Ford Explorer) is registered to East Tenn. Children’s Hospital.

ETCH saying that around 2:30 a.m. a Children’s Hospital security officer stationed in the Emergency Department Lobby heard gunshots outside.

The security officer responded to the night club along with KPD.

An ETCH SUV had window and tailgate damaged by gunshots, and an ETCH truck was also damaged on its side. Both vehicles are used in the hospital’s engineering department.

Witnesses told police that two black males were shooting at each other in the parking lot behind the night club.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

There were no reports of anyone hit by the gunfire that KPD is aware of.

A woman telling police that a bullet had come through the window of her apartment on Mountcastle Street around 3 a.m.

The victim explaining to the police that she woke up to the sound of glass breaking, followed by 3-4 pop sounds.

She continued saying that she did not hear any sirens, so she thought it was just a dream, so she went back to sleep.

When she awoke in the morning, she found that glass from her window was laying on the floor.

Police found that the bullet had broken through two windows, a sun protector, struck the wall and the side of a dresser.

Officers believe that the bullet had come from the shooting behind Studio X.