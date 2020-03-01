KPD investigating a shooting on Chapman Highway, one victim seriously injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigating a shooting on Chapman Highway that left one man with serious injuries on Sunday.

KPD reporting that around 3 a.m., officers responded to a call of a disturbance in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Chapman Highway when they heard gunshots.

A 25-year-old male victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time.

KPD does not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, and if you have any information you’re asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.