KPD investigating after body found on Fair Drive, foul play not suspected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the roadway in front of a residence in North Knoxville.
The KPD says the body of a man was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 2500 block of Fair Drive.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
The body has been moved to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.
