Coronavirus Cases: 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, state health department reports
KPD investigating after body found on Fair Drive, foul play not suspected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the roadway in front of a residence in North Knoxville.

The KPD says the body of a man was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 2500 block of Fair Drive.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The body has been moved to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

