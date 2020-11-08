KPD investigating armed robbery from Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery from Saturday night.

The following release was provided by the KPD.

“At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at the corner of Highland Avenue and 22nd Street. The male victim stated that he was walking home and approaching the intersection when he observed four unknown male subjects following him. The victim stated that he was then assaulted and knocked unconscious by one of the suspects. The victim, who was transported to Fort Sanders Medical Center for treatment, had his wallet stolen during the incident. There are no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing at this time. The family of the victim is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the robbery. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.”